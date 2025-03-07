The Way Home: Season Four Renewal Set for Fantasy Drama on Hallmark

The story of the Landry family will continue. Hallmark Channel has renewed The Way Home for a fourth season. The show’s third season, which has 10 episodes, finishes airing tomorrow night.

A multi-generational family drama series, The Way Home TV show stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Julia Tomasone, Jordan Doww, Jefferson Brown, and Devin Cecchetto. The story follows the lives of three generations — Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother, Del (MacDowell). Nearly 20 years ago, the unsolved disappearance of Kat’s eight-year-old brother Jacob (Remy Smith) and the untimely death of family patriarch Colton Landry (Brown) prompted Kat to move away from her mother and the Canadian farm town of Port Haven. At a crossroads in her life, Kat moves back in with Del with Alice in tow. Shortly after arriving, Alice discovers the ability to travel between the past and present via a pond on the family’s land. Soon, mother and daughter become determined to unearth the truth about these past tragedies and attempt to change the course of events. Elliot (Williams), Kat’s childhood friend who always held a torch for her, is there in the present to help guide both of them in their journey, as well as in the past for Alice as his teen self (Webster). Season three picks up where season two left off, with Kat and her adult brother Jacob (Spencer Macpherson), who went missing more than two decades ago at the age of eight, poised to walk into the Landry home to an unsuspecting Del.

Airing on Friday nights, the third season of The Way Home averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 685,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 41% in viewership.

The cast announced the renewal via social media:

