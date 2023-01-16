The Way Home: Season One Viewer Votes

Three strong women try to find common ground in The Way Home TV show on Hallmark Channel. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Way Home is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Way Home here.

A Hallmark multi-generational family drama series, The Way Home TV show stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-Snow, with Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma. The story follows the lives of three generations — Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother, Del (MacDowell). After being away from her small farm hometown for 20 years, Kat finds her life is falling apart. She receives a letter from her mother and moves back home to the family farm with her daughter in tow. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening and sometimes surprising journey that none of them had imagined was possible.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Way Home TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Way Home should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on Hallmark Channel?