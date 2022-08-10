The Way Home: Chyler Leigh (Supergirl) Star in New Hallmark Drama Series with Andie McDowell

The Way Home has added Chyler Leigh (above, right), from Supergirl, to its cast. The actress is joining Andie McDowell in the new Hallmark drama series, which is set to arrive in 2023. The pair will play a mother and daughter with a complicated relationship.

Hallmark Channel revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Chyler Leigh (“Supergirl,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) has been cast in “The Way Home,” the network’s new, original primetime series slated to begin production later this month for a 2023 premiere on Hallmark Channel. Leigh plays Kat Landry, who moved away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven many years ago following a family tragedy, and remains estranged from her mother Del (Andie MacDowell) to this day. With her marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, Kat decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back. Although her 15-year-old daughter Alice is none-too-thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family’s farm, though the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening – and surprising – journey none of them could have imagined. “Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell are the perfect mother-daughter pairing for our new series, ‘The Way Home,'” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “We at Hallmark Channel cannot wait for her to grace our screens as a member of this cast.” “The Way Home” is executive produced by Marly Reed and Arnie Zipursky for Neshama Entertainment; Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment; and Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh.”

A premiere date and additional casting for the new series will be announced later.

