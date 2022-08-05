Ride: Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, and More to Star in Hallmark Rodeo Drama Series

Ride – the new rodeo drama headed to Hallmark Channel – now has its cast. The cable channel revealed that Nancy Travis, Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob are set to star in the drama. Production has just started on the series this week and it’s expected to air in 2023.

Hallmark Channel revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Production began today on “Ride,” Hallmark Channel’s new, original primetime series, shooting on location in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. A compelling, family drama centered on a rodeo dynasty, the series will premiere on Hallmark Channel in 2023.

The network has also announced the casting of the dynastic McMurray Family. The series follows Missy McMurray, played by Tiera Skovbye (“Riverdale,” “Nurses”). A former rodeo queen, Missy is a McMurray by marriage and struggles to find her place in the family. Nancy Travis (“Last Man Standing,” “The Kominsky Method”) is Isabel McMurray, the tough-as-nails family matriarch fighting to keep her family legacy afloat following a tragedy. Beau Mirchoff (“Good Trouble,” “Hidden Gems”) is Cash McMurray, the second-born son who will carry on his family’s legacy; Sara Garcia (“The Flash,” “Reign”) is Valeria Galindo and Jake Foy (“Designated Survivor,” “A Little Daytime Drama”) is Tuff McMurray, Isabel’s youngest son. Rounding out the cast is Tyler Jacob Moore (“Shameless,” “Once Upon a Time”) as Gus, a handsome stranger who comes into their lives.

“We are excited to welcome the talented cast of ‘Ride’ to our family here at Hallmark Channel,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “We believe our viewers will be drawn to this exceptional, layered story that will make it a fan-favorite.”

“Ride” is a multigenerational family ensemble following the lives of the McMurrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams. Emotions run high and clashes are common in the complicated McMurray clan, but they are a tight-knit group who don’t give up easily. And the three strong women of the family – widowed rodeo queen Missy, matriarch Isabel, and former teen run-away Valeria – resolve to stand strong against all challenges and save their land, come what may.

“Ride” is co-produced by Endeavor-backed Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films, in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Drama Channel in Canada. Based on an original script by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi, who along with Sherri Cooper-Landsman are showrunners and executive producers. John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin are executive producing for Blink49 Studios; Greg Gugliotta and F.J. Denny executive produce for Nitelite Entertainment; Elana Barry and Josh Adler executive produce for Circle of Confusion; and Jordy Randall and Tom Cox executive produce for Seven24 Films. Paolo Barzman directs and executive produces. Endeavor Content will handle the international distribution for the series.”