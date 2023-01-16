Network: Hallmark Channel

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 15, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook, Al Mukadam, Jefferson Brown, David Webster, and Siddarth Sharma.

TV show description:

A multi-generational family drama series, The Way Home TV show was created by Marly Reed, Heather Conkie, and Alexandra Clarke.

The story follows the lives of three generations of women in one family. They are Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow), and Kat’s mother, Del (MacDowell). They’re all strong, willful, and independent.

More than 20 years ago, life-changing events prompted Kat to move away from Port Haven, the family’s small Canadian farm town, and she remains estranged from Del to this day. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family.

Now, with Kat’s marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, she decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back. Although Alice is none-too-thrilled about being uprooted, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family’s farm, though the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned.

As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening and sometimes surprising journey that none of them had imagined was possible.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Way Home TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?