Saint X, Tiny Beautiful Things, Up Here: Hulu Sets New Scripted Series Premiere Dates

Saint X, Tiny Beautiful Things, and Up Here are coming soon to Hulu, and the streaming service has released details and photos for the new series.

Starring Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, and Scott Porter, Up Here will arrive on March 24th. All eight episodes of the series will arrive at once.

The comedy is set in New York City in 1999. Hulu revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.”

Whitman shared photos from the series on her Instagram. Check those out below.

Tiny Beautiful Things is the next release. All eight episodes of the limited series arrive on April 7th. Starring Kathryn Hahn, Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, and Tanzyn Crawford, the series is based on the work of Cheryl Strayed. The series follows a woman (Hahn) who becomes a “revered advice columnist when her own life is falling apart.”

Hulu revealed more about the plot of the series in a press release.

“When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny (Quentin Plair) is on its last leg. Her daughter, Rae, will barely talk to her. And her once-promising writing career is non-existent. So when an old writing friend suggests she take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she’s the last person for the job. But after reluctantly agreeing, she realizes that she might just be completely qualified. As the letter writers force Clare to revisit her most pivotal moments – the death of her mother, the fallout with her brother, even some awful sex in the back office of a funeral home – she excavates the beauty, struggle and humor in her own life to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that it’s our stories that can ultimately save us. And maybe even bring us back home. CAST: Kathryn Hahn, Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, and Tanzyn Crawford. CREDITS: Liz Tigelaar serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Lauren Neustadter, Stacey Silverman, Jayme Lemons, Cheryl Strayed and Kathryn Hahn. The series is from ABC Signature and Hello Sunshine.”

The last of the new arrivals, Saint X, will arrive on April 26th. Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park star in the series based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel.

The eight-episode series is told via multiple timelines, and it explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre by following the disappearance of a woman during her vacation. Check out more photos from Saint X below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out these new shows on Hulu this spring?