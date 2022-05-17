Shoresy, Solar Opposites, This Fool: Hulu Announces Comedy Series Premiere Dates

Hulu has been busy setting up its summer schedule plans. This summer, viewers will see new episodes of comedies Shoresy, Solar Opposites, and This Fool on the streaming service. Shoresy (a spin-off of Canadian comedy Letterkenny) and This Fool are brand new shows, while Solar Opposites (above) is returning for its third season.

Hulu shared more about the return of all three shows in a press release.

Solar Opposites

Premiere Date: July 13, 2022 (all-at-once)

Genre: Animated Series

Rating: TV-MA

Season: 3

Episodes: 11

Synopsis: Co-created by Justin Roiland (“Rick and Morty”) and Mike McMahan (“Rick and Morty,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks”), “Solar Opposites” centers on a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family.

Cast: The series stars Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack and Sean Giambrone.

Credits: “Solar Opposites” is executive produced by Roiland, McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

This Fool

Premiere Date: August 12, 2022 (all-at-once)

Genre: Comedy Series

Rating: TV-MA

Season: 1

Episodes: 10

Synopsis: Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, “This Fool” is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working-class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers on Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home who has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation nonprofit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.

Cast: The series stars Chris Estrada as Julio, Frankie Quinones as Luis, Laura Patalano as Esperanza, Michelle Ortiz as Maggie, Julia Vera as Maria and Michael Imperioli as Minister Payne.

Credits: “This Fool” is written and executive produced by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series. The Hulu Original comedy series is produced by ABC Signature.

Shoresy

Premiere Date: May 27, 2022 (all-at-once)

Genre: Comedy Series

Rating: TV-MA

Season: 1

Episodes: 6

Synopsis: The six-episode, half-hour Hulu Original comedy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan-favorite “Letterkenny” character, Shoresy, join a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never lose again.

Cast: The series stars Jared Keeso; Tasya Teles (“The 100”); Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (“Tribal”); Blair Lamora (“Paranormal Nightshift”); Keilani Rose (“Flimsy”); rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby; former Montréal Canadien, author and actor Terry Ryan; Ryan McDonell (“The Crossing”); Max Bouffard (“Letterkenny”); former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen; legendary all-time tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty; former ‘Canes centre Brandon Nolan; three-time Stanley Cup winner, Jordan Nolan; Listowel’s Keegan Long and North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon.

Credits: Jared Keeso is executive producer, writer, star and creator. Jacob Tierney is executive producer and director. Kaniehtiio Horn is consulting producer. Mark Montefiore is executive producer, and Kara Haflidson is producer for New Metric Media. For Bell Media, production executive is Chris Kelley; Sarah Fowlie is head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is general manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is vice president, Content Development & Programming; and Karine Moses is senior vice president, Content Development & News.