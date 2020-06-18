Solar Opposites: Seasons Two & Three; Renewal Issued for Hulu Animated Series

The streaming service also renewed fellow animated series Crossing Swords for a second season today.

Here are some additional details about the renewal, as well as a video announcement:

As the home to the largest streaming TV library of Adult Animation, Hulu continues to infuse fresh new content into the genre. By renewing Crossing Swords and Solar Opposites, Hulu is expanding its curated collection of adult animated series, including award-winning hits like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, Futurama and King of the Hill. The category is a high-driver of engagement on Hulu and currently holds the highest average re-watch rate on the service – further fueling Adult Animation fandom.

Solar Opposites

· Hulu has renewed 20th Century Fox Television’s adult animated series Solar Opposites for a 3rd season (12 episodes). The series was initially picked up for two-season order.

· On May 8, Solar Opposites debuted as Hulu’s most-watched Original comedy premiere to date and was Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes.

· Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan are co-creators of the series. The executive producers and writers are Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

· Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack will reprise their roles.

· Logline: Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

· Solar Opposites is produced by 20th Century Fox Television for Hulu.