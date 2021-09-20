9-1-1: Season Five Viewer Votes

Menu

9-1-1 TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 6?

Will these heroes catch a break in the fifth season of the 9-1-1 TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like 9-1-1 is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of 9-1-1 here.

A FOX first-responder drama series, the 9-1-1 TV show stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, and Marcanthonee Jon Reis. A scripted drama that’s been inspired by real-life experiences, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

What do you think? Which season five episodes of the 9-1-1 TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that 9-1-1 should be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on FOX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




