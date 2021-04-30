Is any topic above being lampooned in the first season of the Let’s Be Real TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Let’s Be Real is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Let’s Be Real here.

A FOX satirical comedy puppet series, the Let’s Be Real TV show is executive produced by Robert Smigel, the co-creator and performer of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Performers include John Di Domenico, Piotr Michael, Rosemary Watson, Mike O’Gorman, Mike MacRae, Mathew Peters, Joey Romaine, Johnno Wilson, and Smigel. The series features comedy sketches from the worlds of entertainment and politics. Puppet characters include Doctor Anthony Fauci, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Ted Cruz, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald J. Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, James Corden, Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, Rudy Guiliani, and Kanye West. In addition to the puppets, the topical sketches sometimes feature celebrity cameos and remote locations.





