Let’s Be Real: Season One Ratings

In October 2020, FOX aired the Let’s Be Real election special. Though the ratings were low, the network later announced the format would be returning as a weekly series. Is there a big enough audience for this show? Will Let’s Be Real be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A satirical comedy puppet series, the Let’s Be Real TV show is executive produced by Robert Smigel, the co-creator and performer of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Performers include John Di Domenico, Piotr Michael, Rosemary Watson, Mike O’Gorman, Mike MacRae, Mathew Peters, Joey Romaine, Johnno Wilson, and Smigel. The series features comedy sketches from the worlds of entertainment and politics. Puppet characters include Doctor Anthony Fauci, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Ted Cruz, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald J. Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, James Corden, Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, Rudy Guiliani, and Kanye West. In addition to the puppets, the topical sketches sometimes feature celebrity cameos and remote locations.

