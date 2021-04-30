Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Let’s Be Real TV show is executive produced by Robert Smigel, the co-creator and performer of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Performers include John Di Domenico, Piotr Michael, Rosemary Watson, Mike O’Gorman, Mike MacRae, Mathew Peters, Joey Romaine, Johnno Wilson, and Smigel. The series features comedy sketches from the worlds of entertainment and politics. Puppet characters include Doctor Anthony Fauci, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Ted Cruz, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald J. Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, James Corden, Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, Rudy Guiliani, and Kanye West. In addition to the puppets, the topical sketches sometimes feature celebrity cameos and remote locations.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Let’s Be Real averages a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.15 million viewers. Find out how Let’s Be Real stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 30, 2021, Let’s Be Real has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Let’s Be Real for season two? I have serious doubts about the future of this series and think that it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Let’s Be Real cancellation or renewal news.



