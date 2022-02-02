The Real Dirty Dancing: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Real Dirty Dancing TV show is hosted by Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The competitors are Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Cat Cora, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Loni Love. The series follows celebrities as they fully immerse themselves in the ultimate Dirty Dancing experience. Set at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge — the actual location for the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge — the stars partner up and learn iconic dance routines from the movie and recreate classic scenes using memorable music and fashion. Episodes also feature special guest judges who help decide which celebrity couples will move further in the competition and which pair will be “put in a corner.” In the end, one man and one woman will be crowned the winning “Baby” and “Johnny” and become The Real Dirty Dancing champions.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Real Dirty Dancing averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.54 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Real Dirty Dancing stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 2, 2022, The Real Dirty Dancing has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Real Dirty Dancing for season two? The network is promoting this as a “special event” and it truly feels like a one-season series. The ratings aren’t very good, so I would be surprised if it were to be renewed. I think it’s more likely that the network could order another competition based on another beloved movie. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Real Dirty Dancing cancellation or renewal news.



