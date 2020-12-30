Vulture Watch

“Everybody dance now!” Has The Masked Dancer TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Masked Dancer, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Masked Dancer is hosted by Craig Robinson and features Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale as panelists. The show features celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities are joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together. The styles span from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. Each episode, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes, and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Masked Dancer averages a 1.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.12 million viewers. Find out how The Masked Dancer stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 30, 2020, The Masked Dancer has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Masked Dancer for season two? While this series may not be as popular as The Masked Singer, it’s doing well enough to land a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Masked Dancer cancellation or renewal news.



The Masked Dancer Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Masked Dancer‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Masked Dancer TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?