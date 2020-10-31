The Masked Dancer: Host and Judges Named for FOX Competition Series

The Masked Dancer now has its host and judges. The series, which comes from Ellen Degeneres, is a companion series to The Masked Singer. Craig Robinson is hosting the series. Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale are featured on the panel of judges for this dance competition series. An exact premiere date has not been set, but the series will arrive in December.

FOX revealed more about the new show in a press release. Check that out below.

“This December, FOX takes TV’s #1 show and adds a little twist. Based on the smash hit FOX series THE MASKED SINGER and inspired by a popular segment featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, all-new celebrity competition series THE MASKED DANCER will be hosted by comedian Craig Robinson. Joining the show as panelists are THE MASKED SINGER and I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE’S Ken Jeong, world-famous choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, actor and the former “Giraffe” Mask on THE MASKED SINGER Brian Austin Green and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale. THE MASKED DANCER will feature celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities will be joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together; spanning from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. When it comes to dance styles, the sky is the limit. Each week, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks. Between all of the celebrity competitors on the show, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy® Award wins, 20 Grammy® Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances. Guest judges and premiere date to be announced soon. “We’ve begun filming THE MASKED DANCER with incredible new talent on both sides of the mask, and can’t wait to share the series with viewers,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. “Craig Robinson is hilarious as always in his role as host, and Ken, Brian, Ashley and Paula are the perfect blend of personalities to lead our awesomely weird world of masks into a whole new genre!”

