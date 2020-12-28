The Masked Dancer: Season One Ratings

The Masked Singer has been a big hit in the ratings for FOX so it’s no surprise that the network would want to introduce another costumed competition — The Masked Dancer. Will this show be a big hit too or, will it flop? Will The Masked Dancer be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A celebrity guessing game series, The Masked Dancer is hosted by Craig Robinson and features Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale as panelists. The show features celebrity contestants shaking their tail feathers, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities. Costumed celebrities are joined on stage by masked partners and back-up dancers, as they perform a series of dances together. The styles span from hip-hop to salsa, jazz to tap dancing and more. Each episode, a series of clues will be sprinkled throughout packages, costumes, and routines, leading the panelists one step closer to figuring out which famous faces are freestyling behind the masks.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

