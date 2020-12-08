Vulture Watch

Can these medical professionals hold it together? Has the Nurses TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Nurses, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Nurses stars Tiera Skovbye, Natasha Calis, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Donald MacLean Jr., and Sandy Sidhu. Set in Toronto, the TV show follows five young nurses who are working on the frontlines of a busy downtown hospital. They’re dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves. Grace Knight (Skovbye) is a young nurse looking for a fresh start — until someone from her past turns up who could jeopardize her career. Ashley Collins (Calis) is a wild and unapologetic adrenaline junkie who lives for the fast pace of the hospital. There’s also a huge heart hidden behind her tough exterior. Meanwhile, Keon Colby (Johnson-Hinds) is a former college football star who’s trying to prove there’s more to him than what people saw on the field. Nazneen Khan (Sidhu) is the whip-smart daughter of a wealthy family in India. She moved to Canada to reinvent herself and is now starting her first job. Finally, Wolf Burke (MacLean Jr.) is kind-hearted and playful but he also has a secret that may find him in over his head.





Season One Ratings

The first season of Nurses averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers. Find out how Nurses stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 9, 2020, Nurses has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC yet but, it has been renewed in Canada. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Nurses for season two? This show originates on the Global channel in Canada and it’s already been renewed for a second season there. There’s no guarantee that the peacock network will air season two but, unless the show’s ratings completely tank, I’m confidant that season two will air on NBC. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Nurses cancellation or renewal news.



