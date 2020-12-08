Nurses (2020)

Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: December 7, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Tiera Skovbye, Natasha Calis, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Sandy Sidhu, and Donald MacLean Jr.

TV show description:

Set in Toronto, the Nurses medical drama series follows five young nurses who are working on the frontlines of a busy downtown hospital. They’re dedicating their lives to helping others while struggling to help themselves.

Grace Knight (Skovbye) is a young nurse looking for a fresh start — until someone from her past turns up who could jeopardize her career.

Ashley Collins (Calis) is a wild and unapologetic adrenaline junkie who lives for the fast pace of the hospital. There’s also a huge heart hidden behind her tough exterior.

Keon Colby (Johnson-Hinds) is a former college football star who’s trying to prove there’s more to him than what people saw on the field.

Nazneen Khan (Sidhu) is the whip-smart daughter of a wealthy family in India. She moved to Canada to reinvent herself and is now starting her first job.

Wolf Burke (MacLean Jr.) is kind-hearted and playful but he also has a secret that may find him in over his head.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

