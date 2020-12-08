Nurses: Season One Ratings

Like Transplant, the Nurses TV series originates in Canada. It’s already been renewed for a second season there but there’s no guarantee that NBC will air those episodes. Could the peacock network cancel it in the United States if the ratings aren’t high enough? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, Nurses stars Tiera Skovbye, Natasha Calis, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Donald MacLean Jr., and Sandy Sidhu. Set in Toronto, the TV show follows five young nurses who are working on the frontlines of a busy downtown hospital. They’re dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves. Grace Knight (Skovbye) is a young nurse looking for a fresh start — until someone from her past turns up who could jeopardize her career. Ashley Collins (Calis) is a wild and unapologetic adrenaline junkie who lives for the fast pace of the hospital. There’s also a huge heart hidden behind her tough exterior. Meanwhile, Keon Colby (Johnson-Hinds) is a former college football star who’s trying to prove there’s more to him than what people saw on the field. Nazneen Khan (Sidhu) is the whip-smart daughter of a wealthy family in India. She moved to Canada to reinvent herself and is now starting her first job. Finally, Wolf Burke (MacLean Jr.) is kind-hearted and playful but he also has a secret that may find him in over his head.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

