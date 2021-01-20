Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: Two Sentence Horror Stories, Prodigal Son, NCIS, Nurses, Cinderella

Published:

Two Sentence Horror Stories TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Kailey Schwerman/Stage 13/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Resident, Prodigal Son, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Trickster, NCIS, FBI: Most Wanted, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, and Nurses.  Specials: Cinderella. Reruns: This Is Us, The Conners, and Call Your Mother.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

