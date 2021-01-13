Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season Two Ratings

Fans don’t need to worry about Two Sentence Horror Stories being cancelled this time around. This horror anthology drama from Vera Miao was given an early third season renewal months before the second season launched. Will The CW programmers regret the decision if the second season’s ratings are low enough? Stay tuned.

The Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show was inspired by the viral fan fiction format of the same name. The drama delves into fears common to humanity and how they manifest in the modern, ever-connected age. Season two actors include Bzhaun Rhoden, Doralynn Mui, Keeya King, Rob Labelle, Hunter Dillon, MJ Kokolis, Roy Campsall, James Goldman, Janet Kidder, David Lewis, Elise Shak, Eliza Faria, Edwin Perez, Ella Dixon, Micah Solis, Robyn Daye Edwards, Ethan Hippel, Jhomar Suyom, Sunita Prasad, Tyler Johnston, Leanne Lapp, Andrew Job, Stephanie Cho, Josh Epstein, Lou Ticzon, Emily Tennant, David Lennon, Jasmine Vega, Carolyn Fe, Andrew Airlie, Gordon Comier, Sarah Cantuba, Sabryn Rock, Marci T. House, Dunan Ollerenshaw, Don Mike, Matty Finochio, Oliver Hua, Albert Nicholas, Robert Shoofey, Gabriela Zimmerman, and Grace Chin. Stories in season two include a psychology student suspecting his grieving sister is possessed, a young executive realizes he’s being stalked by his doppelganger, and a mysterious janitor offers a bullied teen a way to take care of his tormenters once and for all.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Two Sentence Horror Stories on The CW averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 519,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

