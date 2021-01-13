Trickster: Season One Ratings

The Trickster TV series originates on the CBC network in Canada and the show has already been renewed for a second season there. The show presumably costs The CW less to license than it would cost to produce an original series. Will season two of Trickster air in the United States? Stay tuned.

A coming-of-age supernatural thriller series, the Trickster TV show is based on the bestselling trilogy of novels by Eden Robinson. The series stars Joel Oulette, Crystle Lightning, Craig Lauzon, Kalani Queypo, Anna Lambe, Nathan Alexis, Joel Thomas Hynes, Gail Maurice, and Georgina Lightning. Set in Kitimat, British Columbia, the story follows Jared (Oulette), an Indigenous teen who struggles to keep his dysfunctional family above water. Jared holds down an after-school job and cooks ecstasy on the side to support his separated parents. But, when Jared starts seeing strange things, his already chaotic life is turned upside down. At first, Jared thinks he’s losing his mind but, to his relief and terror, the supernatural events surrounding him are all too real.

