Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 12, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Joel Oulette, Crystle Lightning, Craig Lauzon, Kalani Queypo, Anna Lambe, Nathan Alexis, Joel Thomas Hynes, Gail Maurice, and Georgina Lightning.

TV show description:

A coming-of-age supernatural thriller series, the Trickster TV show is based on the bestselling trilogy of novels by Eden Robinson.

Set in Kitimat, British Columbia, the story follows Jared (Oulette), an Indigenous teen who struggles to keep his dysfunctional family above water. Jared holds down an after-school job and cooks ecstasy on the side to support his separated parents — partying mom Maggie (Crystle Lightning), who self-medicates an undiagnosed mental illness, and unemployable dad Phil (Lauzon), who has a painkiller addiction and a new girlfriend.

But, when Jared starts seeing strange things like talking ravens, doppelgängers, and skin monsters, his already chaotic life is turned upside down. At first, Jared thinks he’s losing his mind but, to his relief and terror, the supernatural events surrounding him are all too real.

There is more than meets the eye to where Jared grew up, the people he loves, and to Jared himself.

Other characters include cocky Wade (Queypo); foster child and neighbor Sarah (Lambe); Jared’s gamer best friend, Crashpad (Alexis); Maggie’s boyfriend, Richie (Hynes); mysterious Georgina (Maurice); and Jared’s grandmother, Sophia (Georgina Lightning).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

