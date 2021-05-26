Black Lightning: CW Series Creator Talks Ending and Spin-Off Ideas

Black Lightning has ended after four seasons on The CW, and the creator of the series, Salim Akil, has spoken about the ending of the show. He also discussed with Deadline what could have happened if Black Lightning had continued for a fifth season.

Akil said the following about ending The CW series:

“It was a combination of events, I think. With Covid and the rules and regulations around that, we had written about 11 scripts, and then had to go back and rewrite them for several reasons. So, we found ourselves in a beautiful creative space, and we actually found the ending. We had one ending set up, but we had to find another one [due to the pandemic]. But I’m pretty pleased with the ending that we have.”

The CW passed on a potential Painkiller spin-off, but other spin-offs are possible. Akil said the following:

“I think that if there was a possibility, the possibility would land in Thunder and Grace and Lightning. I think that that could be a wonderful show. People would be familiar with the characters, be familiar with their backstory. They would be familiar with their wants, their needs and their goals. I think that that trio of women are just very dynamic and talented, so I could see something like that, for sure.”

For now, fans of Black Lightning must say goodbye to the series and its characters, but it is always possible that viewers could see them return at some point.

Star Cress Williams recently said, “I have had people from The Flash reach out, asking if I’d come do some work with them.” It’s been confirmed that The Flash will kick off its eighth season with a five-episode “crossover-type” event which will feature characters from across the Arrowverse.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Black Lightning on The CW? Would you watch a spin-off?