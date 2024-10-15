NCIS: Origins: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

The original NCIS TV series has been on the air for more than two decades, but some of its spin-offs have had far shorter runs. NCIS: Hawaii was cancelled after three seasons. How long will this newest entry last? Will NCIS: Origins be renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A police procedural and action series, the NCIS: Origins TV show stars Austin Stowell, Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez, with Mark Harmon as narrator. Recurring players include Daniel Bellomy, Caleb Martin Foote, Robert Taylor, Patrick Fischler, Julian Black Antelope, Tonantzin Carmelo, Lori Petty, and Bobby Moynihan. The sixth series in the NCIS franchise, this prequel follows the early days of Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon). In 1991, Gibbs started his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office. He forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by seasoned leader and agent Mike Franks (Schmid). Other members of the team include Special Agent Lala Dominguez (Molino), a former Marine determined to stand out in a male-dominated field; Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan (Abercrumbie), aka the “Head Secretary in Charge”; and tough and no-nonsense Special Agent Vera Strickland (Rodriguez).

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 15, 2024, NCIS: Origins has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

