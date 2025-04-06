Wildcard Kitchen: Season Three Renewal for Culinary Card Game on Food Network

Wildcard Kitchen will return in 2026. Food Network has renewed the series for a third season after a successful second season premiered in January.

Food Network revealed the following about the popular series:

“Following the successful second season of Wildcard Kitchen, Food Network has picked up the late-night culinary card game for a third round and signed host Eric Adjepong to a new multi-year deal. Season two, which premiered in January, reached nearly 6M P2+ viewers while seeing growth in younger demo P25-35 by +33%. In the series, Adjepong welcomes all-star chefs to his underground poker game where they cook, bet, bluff and backstab for cold hard cash and bragging rights. Wildcard Kitchen is currently in pre-production, with shooting expected to commence this spring. “Our viewers loved Wildcard Kitchen from the start – it truly feels like spending an hour at an exclusive late-night card game with your favorite chefs,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Eric is the perfect host to lead all the culinary gameplay and fun amongst friends.”

The premiere date for season three of Wildcard Kitchen will be announced later.

