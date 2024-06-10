Wildcard Kitchen: Season Two; Food Network Renews Culinary Poker Series for 2025

Get ready for more after-hours poker in the kitchen in 2025. Food Network has renewed the culinary poker series, Wildcard Kitchen, for a second season, which will air in 2025. Season one premiered in March and reached more than 12 million viewers. Eric Adjepong will return to host season two.

Food Network revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Food Network has ordered a second season of primetime series Wildcard Kitchen, it was announced today by Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. In the weekly high-stakes culinary card game, host Eric Adjepong takes over the test kitchen after-hours with an exclusive invitation for three chefs to bring $5,000 to play across three hands of his underground culinary poker game. The competitors, who all know each other well, have scores to settle and personal stakes to lose as they battle to create dishes based on the cards they are dealt and bet using their own instincts and cold hard cash. Wildcard Kitchen season one premiered March 12th and to date, has reached more than 12.3 million total viewers (across Food Network/Max/discovery+) and led Food Network to rank as a Top 5 cable network in its timeslot among W25-54.

“Wildcard Kitchen takes viewers to a late-night party with some of Food Network’s favorite chefs,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “The creative gameplay resonated with our audience and season two will build on that momentum with more fun, food and games.”

Wildcard Kitchen is produced by Lando Entertainment for Food Network.”

The premiere date for season two of Wildcard Kitchen will be announced later.

