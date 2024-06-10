Tokyo Vice: Cancelled by Max; No Season Three for Crime Drama Series

Tokyo Vice will not be returning for a third season. Max has announced the cancellation of the crime drama after two seasons on the streaming service. The 10-episode second season premiered in February.

The series, which stars Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Show Kasamatsu, Ayumi Ito, Yosuke Kubozuka, and Miki Maya, follows the first-hand account of the Tokyo crime scene by American journalist Jake Adelstein.

Creator J.T. Rogers and EP Alan Poul said the following about the cancellation of the Max series, per Deadline:

“Over the last five years Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin. Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way J.T. had always envisioned. We’re grateful not only to Max, but to our partners Fifth Season, who sold the show around the world, and made it a global success story. They were in the trenches with us always, guaranteeing that we could make the show we wanted to make. The response from both the press and from fans, in particular to Season 2, has been overwhelming. It’s been thrilling to find out how deeply viewers have engaged with our characters, and to hear how they are clamoring for more. We know there is more story to tell. Of course we’ll see what the future holds, but we are indeed grateful to have been able to share this story on Max until now.”

A spokesperson for Max also said the following about the series:

“From Tokyo Vice’s richly written material to the gorgeously composed shots to the lived-in performances, the care and creativity of this enormously talented cast and crew shines in every frame of the show. We thank J.T., Alan, Ansel, Ken, Fifth Season, and Wowow for their partnership on this wholly unique modern noir thriller.”

What do you think? Did you watch Tokyo Vice on Max? Were you hoping for a third season?