The Girls on the Bus: Max Reveals Drama Series Premiere Date and First-Look Photos

The Girls on the Bus is coming soon to Max. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the series with the release of first-look photos. Amy Chozick and Julie Plec created the 10-episode series.

Starring Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam, Christina Elmore, Brandon Scott, Griffin Dunne, Mark Consuelos, and Scott Foley, the series is inspired by a chapter of executive producer Amy Chozick’s book Chasing Hillary.

Max revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The Max Original drama series THE GIRLS ON THE BUS, from Warner Bros. Television, debuts with two episodes THURSDAY, MARCH 14, followed by one new episode weekly through May 9 on Max. Logline: THE GIRLS ON THE BUS invites viewers to hit the campaign trail alongside four female journalists, each of them different in their reporting styles and personalities. The story centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting and scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record. Sadie joins the bus and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam), and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town – the battle for the White House.”

More photos for The Girls on the Bus are below.

