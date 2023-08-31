Menu

Julia: Season Two Photos and Premiere Date Released by MAX

by Regina Avalos,

(Photo: Max)

Julia has a premiere date for its second season. Max has announced that the eight-episode second season will arrive on the streaming service in November with the release of some first-look photos.

Starring Sarah Lancashire, David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, and Fiona Glascot, the biographical drama series is set in the 1960s and is inspired by the life of television host/chef Julia Child during the production of her public television cooking series, The French Chef. Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, above, left) has joined the cast for season two.

The first season of the series debuted in March 2022 and the comedy was renewed in May, as the season one finale aired. The program was created by Daniel Goldfarb.

Check out more photos for Julia season two below. The series returns on November 16th.

(Photo: Max)

(Photo: Max)

(Photo: Max)

(Photo: Max)

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this series on Max this fall?

