Justified: City Primeval: Season One Ratings



The Justified TV series had a successful run on FX for six seasons. Now, we live in an age of nostalgia, what’s old is new again, and the cable channel has brought Raylan Givens back for another case. Justified: City Primeval is billed as a limited series but the show’s star has hinted he’d be open for more. Could this series be renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A Neo-Western action crime drama series, the Justified: City Primeval TV show stars Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis, Vondie Curtis Hall, Adelaide Clemens, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, Norbert Leo Butz, and Boyd Holbrook. Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens (Olyphant) now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl (Vivian Olyphant). His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit where he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman. He’s a violent, sociopathic desperado. Mansell’s lawyer, Carolyn Wilder (Ellis), has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well.

