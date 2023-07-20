Network: FX

Episodes: Eight (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: July 18, 2023 — August 29, 2023

Series status: Limited series.

Performers include: Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis, Vondie Curtis Hall, Adelaide Clemens, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, Norbert Leo Butz, and Boyd Holbrook.

TV show description:

A Neo-Western action crime drama series, the Justified: City Primeval TV show is a sequel to the Justified series, which ran for six seasons, from 2010 until 2015.

Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens (Olyphant) now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl (Vivian Olyphant). His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly much shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a lonely Florida highway sends him to Detroit. He crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman. Mansell is a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again.

Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder (Ellis), intends to represent her client, even as she finds herself caught between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well.

The three characters set out on a collision course to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

Series Finale:

Episode #8

First aired: August 29, 2023.

