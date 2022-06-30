Justified:City Primeval: Ravi Patel Joins FX Revival Series Starring Timothy Olyphant

Justified: City Primeval is adding another to its cast. Ravi Patel has joined the series as Rick Newley, per Deadline. No details were revealed about his character.

The FX revival series will have Timothy Olyphant returning as Raylan Givens. His character is now living in Miami and trying to balance his life as a U.S. Marshal and a father to a teenager.

Patel joins Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, and Norbert Leo Butz on the drama.

A premiere date for Justified: City Primeval will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Justified?