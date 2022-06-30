Power Book IV: Force: Season Two; Starz Series Adds Four Cast Members

Power Book IV: Force has added four new faces to its cast for season two. Carmela Zumbado, Miriam A. Hyman, Manuel Eduardo Ramierz, and Adrienne Walker will join Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan on the series, which is a sequel to Power following Tommy Egan (Sikora).

Variety revealed the following about the additions to the Starz series:

“Zumbado will play Mireya Garcia.Mireya is smart, direct with a great sense of humor. She’s strong-willed, guarded, and not afraid to call you on your bad behavior. She’s also the younger sister of the most dangerous Mexican drug dealer in the city. Hyman will play US Attorney Stacy Marks. Marks is from Chicago’s South Side and first worked as a public defender before earning her way into the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She’s an independent self-starter who’s young, hungry, and ready to make a name for herself. Ramirez will play Miguel Garcia. Miguel is a mean, violent, and domineering alpha male. He’s never been in a long-term relationship because he lives to make money but will do anything to protect the ones he loves. Walker will play Shanti “Showstopper” Page. Shanti is a prized ex-professional boxer that now runs her own gym. She is fearless and ambitious, a dangerous combination. Walker is represented by Gray Talent Group.”

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 Adds Four to Cast (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/EejiEIrpBL — Variety (@Variety) June 29, 2022

A premiere date for Power Book IV: Force season two will be announced later.

