TV show dates: February 6, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan.

A crime drama series, the Power Book IV: Force TV show was created by Robert Munic and is a sequel/spin-off to the Power series.

The story centers around criminal Tommy Egan (Sikora) after he’s put the wreckage of his life in New York behind him. Tommy makes a quick detour in Chicago to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades.

However, what was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies that he thought were long buried. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews.

In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them but holds the power to watch them crumble.

