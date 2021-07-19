Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season One Viewer Votes

How will Kanan grow in the first season of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan TV show on Starz? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Power Book III: Raising Kanan is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Power Book III: Raising Kanan here.

A Starz family drama, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to the Power TV series. The show stars Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, Quincy Brown, and Antonio Ortiz. Set in 1991 in South Jamaica, Queens, this show’s story revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson). When we catch up with 15-year-old Kanan (Curtis) in the prequel, he is the only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Miller), a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. She’s a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature and her son is anxious to join his family’s growing business.





