Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Two? Has the Starz Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Starz cable channel, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to the Power TV series. The show stars Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, Quincy Brown, and Antonio Ortiz. Set in 1991 in South Jamaica, Queens, this show’s story revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson). When we catch up with fifteen-year-old Kanan (Curtis) in the prequel, he is the only child of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Miller), a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across the city. She’s a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature and her son is anxious to join his family’s growing business.



The first season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 438,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Power Book III: Raising Kanan stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



Power Book III: Raising Kanan has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if Starz will cancel Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now. It’s already been renewed for season two. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Power Book III: Raising Kanan cancellation or renewal news.



