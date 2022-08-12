Sinking Spring: Apple TV+ Picks Up Philadelphia Crime Drama Starring Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Sinking Spring is coming to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered to series the crime drama, which is set in Philadelphia. Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) will star in the new series. which follows “long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside.” Eight episodes have been ordered.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

Apple Studios lands “Sinking Spring,” new series from Peter Craig, Oscar nominated and Emmy Award-winning director Ridley Scott and starring Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry Apple TV+ is nearing a series order for “Sinking Spring,” a new eight-episode series from Peter Craig (“The Batman,” “The Town,” “Top Gun: Maverick”) that will star Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway,” “Atlanta,” “Bullet Train”), who will also serve as executive producer. Directed and executive produced by esteemed Oscar nominated and Emmy Award-winning director and filmmaker Ridley Scott, the new Apple Original series hails from Apple Studios and will be produced by Scott Free Productions. Based on the book “Dope Thief” by Dennis Tafoya, “Sinking Spring” follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard. “Sinking Spring” marks the first venture into television development for Peter Craig, who serves as writer and executive producer across all eight episodes, and will direct one episode. Scott executive produces for Scott Free Productions alongside David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger. Henry executive produces, and Tafoya will serve as consulting producer.

A premiere date for the upcoming series will be announced later.

