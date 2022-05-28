Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Two Premiere Date Revealed by Starz (Watch)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is returning for season two on Starz this summer and the cable channel has announced the premiere date with the release of a trailer. Starring Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell, Lovie Simone, Quincy Brown, and Antonio Ortiz, the series is a prequel to the original Power series. Set in the 1990s, it follows the early years of Kanan Stark (Curtis) and his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Miller).

“STARZ released a new teaser today for “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” revealing the August 14 premiere date for the series’ second season. New episodes will be available weekly on Sundays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. Set in the early 1990’s, the third series in the “Power” Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character “Kanan Stark” and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of “Kanan” and Tony(R) Awards winner Patina Miller (“Madam Secretary,” The Hunger Games Franchise) as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas. As we enter season two, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion. Although Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together. In addition to Miller and Curtis, the cast also includes Omar Epps (“House,” Love and Basketball), London Brown (“Ballers”), Malcolm Mays (“Them,” “Snowfall”), Hailey Kilgore (“Amazing Stories”), Joey Bada$$ (Two Distant Strangers) and Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring) with Quincy Brown (Dope) and Toby Sandeman (“The Royals”) recurring. Antonio Ortiz (“High Fidelity,” “The Sinner”) has been upped to a series regular role returning as Shawn “Famous” Figueroa in the second season. Sascha Penn returns as creator and showrunner and will continue executive producing alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp. The “Power” Universe series are executive produced by “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Kevin Fox also serves as executive producer. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.”

Check out the trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan below.

