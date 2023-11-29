Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Four; Starz Series Lands Renewal Ahead of Season Three Premiere

Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns with season three on Friday, but fans can already rest easy knowing that Kanan’s story will continue. Starz has renewed the series for a fourth season, with production starting on new episodes this week.

Starring MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, and Antonio Ortiz, the series follows the younger days of Kanan Stark (Curtis), who Curtis Jackson played in the original Power series.

Starz revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“STARZ announced its prestige family crime drama “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” is kicking off production on the fourth season ahead of its highly anticipated December 1 season three premiere. Production will begin this week in New York. “We’re thrilled to continue Kanan Stark’s story, and for fans to see how the events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in ‘Power.’ We are quite sure that after viewers see the battle lines being drawn between Raq and Kanan on this epic upcoming third season that they will demand more,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. As previously announced, season three will premiere on December 1 with new episodes available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 pm ET in Canada. Set in the early 1990’s, the third series in the “Power” Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character, “Kanan Stark,” and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of “Kanan,” Tony® Award winner Patina Miller as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas, Omar Epps as “Detective Malcolm Howard,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox,” Joey Bada$$ as “Unique,” Shanley Caswell as “Detective Burke,” Antonio Ortiz as “Famous” and Grantham Coleman as “Ronnie.” Sascha Penn will return as showrunner and executive producer for season four. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Chris Selak and Kevin Fox also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Kanan Stark’s story on Starz?