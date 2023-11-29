CSI: Vegas: Season Three; Reggie Lee (Grimm) Joins CBS Crime Drama Series

Reggie Lee (All Rise, Grimm) is headed to CSI: Vegas for season three. Per TV Line, he will appear in a multiple-episode arc as “Zhao, the new undersheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.”

The series follows the CSI team working in Las Vegas and stars Marg Helgenberger, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Jay Lee, Ariana Guerra, and Lex Medlin. Season three will have the team trying to clear the name of one of their own after they are framed for murder.

CSI: Vegas returns to CBS on February 18th. It is unknown when Lee will make his first appearance. This role reunites Lee with Helgenberger, who both appeared on All Rise.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Reggie Lee? Are you excited to see him on CSI: Vegas?