CSI: Vegas: Season Three; CBS Renews Sequel Series for 2023-24

The investigations into Sin City crimes will continue for a third year. CBS has renewed CSI: Vegas for the 2023-24 television season.

A police procedural series, the CSI: Vegas TV show stars Marg Helgenberger, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Jay Lee, Ariana Guerra, and Lex Medlin. Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone recur. Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, dark threats continue to lurk in Sin City. Maxine Roby (Newsome) leads her team of brilliant Crime Scene Investigators as they use science to solve baffling cases. Working together are veteran Catherine Willows (Helgenberger), Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), Level I CSI Beau Finado (Medlin), CSI Christopher Park (Lee), homicide detective Serena Chavez (Guerra), Chief Medical Examiner Sonya Nikolayevich (Amini), and Jack Nikolayevich (Johnstone), an assistant medical examiner and Sonya’s older brother. These professionals deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice.

The second season of CSI: Vegas averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.40 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership. While it’s CBS’ lowest-rated scripted show in the traditional ratings, the series does pick up 68% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings, which includes delayed viewership.

Including this series, CBS has renewed 19 of its current shows for the 2023-24 television season — 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, Lingo, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, Survivor, Tough As Nails, and Young Sheldon.

Still up in the air are the fates of Blue Bloods, East New York, and SWAT. We already know that NCIS: Los Angeles has been cancelled.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the CSI: Vegas TV series on CBS? Are you glad that the show has been renewed for a third season?

