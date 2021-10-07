CSI: Vegas: Season One Ratings

The original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation TV series was a ratings juggernaut for CBS and was a top 10 show for nine of its 15 seasons. Will this sequel series also be a big hit or, a flop? Will CSI: Vegas be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A police procedural series, the CSI: Vegas TV show stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Mel Rodriguez with Jamie McShane, Jay Lee, and Paul Guilfoyle in recurring roles. Facing an existential threat that could release thousands of convicted killers, a new team of investigators must enlist the help of CSI veterans, Gil Grissom (Petersen), Sara Sidle (Fox), and David Hodges (Langham). The current Vegas Crime Lab is led by Maxine Roby (Newsome). Her team includes Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), and Head Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez (Rodriguez). The combined force deploys the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

