FBI: International: Season One Ratings

CBS has had many successful procedural dramas over the years and the FBI franchise seems to be no exception. Now, the network has introduced a third spin-off, FBI: International, and has devoted an entire night to FBI shows. Will this move boost CBS’ ratings or, could three FBI shows be too many? Will FBI: International be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the FBI: International TV show is the second spin-off in the FBI franchise. It stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Vinessa Vidotto, Christiane Paul, and Carter Redwood. The story follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be. They put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Special Agent Scott Forrester (Kleintank) is the Fly Team’s accomplished and dedicated leader and his second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Reed). Special Agent Andre Raines (Redwood) shines in the field and makes good use of his accounting background while Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vidotto) excels at interrogation and strategy. The team’s key ally is Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger (Paul), a multi-linguistic liaison between the FBI Fly Team and each host country they inhabit.

What do you think? Do you like the FBI: International TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?