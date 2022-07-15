FBI: International: Season Two; Eva-Jane Willis Replacing Christiane Paul on CBS Crime Drama

FBI: International is adding Eva-Jane Willis (Gangs of London) to its series to replace Christiane Paul, who is departing the crime drama after just one season. Also starring Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Vinessa Vidotto, and Carter Redwood, the series follows the FBI’s International Fly Team.

Deadline revealed the following about Willis’s character in the CBS series:

“Willis will portray Megan “Smitty” Garretson, a street-wise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background who is embedded with The Fly Team and liaises with each host country they inhabit.”

Paul’s character is being promoted to the head of all Western Europe for Europol off-screen. FBI: International returns on September 20th.

