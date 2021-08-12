FBI: International: CBS Completes Casting new Tuesday Night Series

FBI: International has set its cast. The second spin-off of Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise will premiere next month and join FBI and FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesday nights. The premiere of all three shows will be a part of a cross-over event meant to launch the spin-off and the new night of television.

CBS revealed more about the casting of Luke Kleintank, Christiane Paul, Carter Redwood, Heida Reed, and Vinessa Vidotto in a press release.

“Headquartered (and filmed) in Budapest, elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be. The Fly Team’s Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), their accomplished and dedicated leader, puts his missions ahead of his personal life and is rarely seen without the team’s “secret weapon” – their trusty Schutzhund dog, Tank. Second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed), who’s not afraid to tussle – in an alley or courtroom – and whose extensive network of informants is a powerful resource. Special Agent Andre Raines (Carter Redwood) shines in the field and makes good use of his accounting background in tracking criminal enterprises moving money; and the group’s newest member, Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), is a competitive West Point grad who excels at interrogation and strategy. A key part of the mix is the unflappable Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger (Christiane Paul), the multilingual liaison between the Fly Team and each host country they inhabit. FBI: INTERNATIONAL debuts Tuesday, Sept. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) as part of a three-hour crossover premiere event with FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED to kick off the new season of “All-FBI Tuesdays” on CBS. The following week, the new drama moves to its regular timeslot on Tuesdays at 9:00-10:00 pm ET/PT.”

Check out photos of the FBI Fly Team below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out FBI: International on CBS next month?