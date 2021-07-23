FBI: International: CBS Spin-Off to Star Christiane Paul & Carter Redwood

FBI: International has added two more to its regular cast. Christiane Paul and Carter Redwood joined Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, and Vinessa Vidotto in the new addition to the FBI franchise from Dick Wolf.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the spin-off series coming to CBS this fall:

“FBI: International, which has a straight-to-series order, follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be. Not allowed to carry guns, the Fly Team relies on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.”

Paul plays a Europol agent, and Redwood is set to play a member of the team in Budapest.

The new drama is set to arrive on September 21st.

