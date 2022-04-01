NCIS: Hawai’i: Season Two Renewal for CBS Crime Drama Series

Tennant and her team are staying on the case for the 2022-23 season. CBS has renewed the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series for a second season. The first season currently airs on Monday nights and the finale is set to run on May 23rd.

A procedural drama, the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series is the latest entry in the NCIS franchise and stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Tori Anderson, Kian Talan, and Alex Tarrant. Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills); Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a new NCIS agent. Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.

The first season of NCIS: Hawai’i averages a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.54 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the series averages a 0.80 in the demo with 8.20 million, picking up 47% and 58%, respectively.

Today, CBS also renewed NCIS (season 20) and NCIS: Los Angeles (season 14) for the 2022-23 season.

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan-favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai’i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

