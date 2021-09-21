Network: CBS

A procedural drama, the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series is the latest entry in the NCIS franchise and was created by Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack.

Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way.

Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills), a former homicide detective from Washington, DC; Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a new NCIS agent who recently returned home to care for his father.

Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.

