NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 13; CBS TV Series Renewed for 2021-22

Agents Callen and Hanna will be back at work in the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the NCIS: Los Angeles TV series for a 13th season.

Airing on Sunday nights, NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, Renée Felice Smith, Medalion Rahimi, and Caleb Castille. The action drama centers on the LA-based NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J), is a former Navy SEAL. The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; tech operator Eric Beale (Foa); intelligence analyst Nell Jones (Smith); Middle East specialist and cryptologist Fatima Namazi (Rahimi); and former FBI Agent Devin Rountree (Castille). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.

The 12th season of NCIS: Los Angeles averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.62 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season 11, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. There are 18 episodes in the current season and the finale’s expected to air on May 23rd.

In addition to the LA season 13 renewal, the network has also ordered NCIS: Hawaii to series, bringing the NCIS franchise tally back to three series for 2021-22. NCIS: New Orleans has been cancelled and its series finale also airs on May 23rd.

